Free Travel For Women In Delhi Buses, Metro, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said free travel for women in Delhi's public transport will empower them

Women in Delhi can ride for free on public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today, days after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was wiped out in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the recent national election.

The move, which is yet to be cleared by requisite authorities, will cost the Delhi government Rs 700 crore this year, Mr Kejriwal said.

"Those who want to buy tickets are free to do so, they need not take the subsidy. Several women can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford it, can buy tickets and forgo subsidy so others could benefit," he explained.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his government would bear the cost of free rides for women on the Delhi Metro and public buses.

"Delhi is the only government that is honest and is spending your money on facilities and is still running on profit," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Right now our concern is the safety of women. There are questions regarding the metro, but we will let you know how the proposal evolves at every step," he added.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2015, was badly jolted by the national election result in which it failed to win even one of the seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP retained all the seats, a sign that AAP may be in trouble as Delhi goes for assembly polls next year.

AAP was number three in four of the seats and placed behind the Congress, an alarming decline for a party that swept the last assembly polls with 67 of 70 seats.