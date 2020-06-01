Barber Shops, Salons, All Shops Can Open In Delhi. Details Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference this morning.

All shops, including barber shops and salons, will reopen in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as the country stepped into "Unlock 1", a gradual easing out of the coronavirus lockdown. However, the borders of Delhi will be sealed for a week and only those with passes can enter, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal sought feedback of citizens on whether to open the borders of the capital, which is fighting a surge in virus cases. "The moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi had 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients. "I can guarantee, as your Chief Minister, there will be a bed if you or someone in your family is infected," said Mr Kejriwal.

"Delhi hospitals should be reserved for people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can it refuse to treat anyone?"

Delhi has the third highest number of virus cases in the country, close to 20,000. There have been over 470 deaths in the city.

One suggestion, he said, was to keep borders open during the coronavirus crisis. "I want your guidance, what should we do," Mr Kejriwal said, calling for feedback by Friday.

On Saturday, the government extended the lockdown till June 30 but announced a phased reopening plan. To begin with, malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship will reopen on June 8. A decision will be taken on restarting international flights, schools and colleges and cinemas in subsequent weeks, the home ministry said.

A list of what opens in Delhi and what stays shut: