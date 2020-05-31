Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi For Fourth Day In A Row

Coronavirus Cases, Delhi: Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases reported from Delhi (File)

Over 1,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi for a fourth consecutive day, with 1,295 fresh infections detected in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is now 19,844, with 473 deaths linked to the virus. Thirteen of those deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours.

Delhi remains the third worst-affected state by the coronavirus pandemic; only Maharashtra (65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (21,184 cases and 160 deaths) have more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media his government was "four steps ahead of the coronavirus". Mr Kejriwal said that although he was concerned about the spike in cases, residents of the city "should not panic".

The Chief Minister also repeated his assertion that Delhi would have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus, at least until a viable vaccine had been produced.

"A permanent lockdown is no solution. We have to move on with all precautions. We are making plenty of arrangements that are much more than the requirements," he said.

Delhi's ruling AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) has arranged for 2,900 additional beds for COVID-19 patients, the Chief Minister added. These will be available in a week.

"We had 4,500 beds last week. Today, the city has 6,600 beds for the patients. By next week, we are planning to take this figure to 9,500," he said.

Last week private hospitals in Delhi were asked to reserve 20 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients, as the national capital looks to contain the increase in cases.

Late Saturday evening the Home Ministry extended the nationwide lockdown, scheduled to end midnight today, to June 30. The government also announced a three-stage plan to further increase relaxations in non-containment zones, including re-opening restaurants, malls and places of worship from June 8.

The worrying spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital comes amid a similar surge in national numbers; over 8,000 new cases were reported from across the country in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed this morning.

The total number of cases in India is nearly 1.82 lakh. 5,164 deaths have been reported.