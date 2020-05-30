"4 Steps Ahead Of Virus, Can't Have Permanent Lockdown": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal addressed a video conference this afternoon.

Delhi can't have a permanent lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon as he agreed in the same breath that the national capital, which has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, has seen a huge jump in the number of new patients.

"We agree that the city has seen a huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases. But we should not panic. The situation in Delhi would be worrying for me in two scenarios - if the number of deaths increase and if there's a shortage of hospital beds," the Chief Minister said today during a video conference.

"A permanent lockdown is no solution. Life has to carry on with all the precautions," the Chief Minister further said, stressing that the national capital "is four steps ahead of coronavirus".

The 51-year-old AAP chief has repeatedly said that the people in the national capital will have to learn to live with the pandemic that has affected more than 17,000 in the city-state.

The AAP government has arranged 2,100 additional beds for COVID-19 patients in a week's time, the Chief Minister said today. "We had 4,500 beds. Today, the city has 6,600 beds for the patients. By next week, we are planning to take this figure to 9,500," he said.

On Sunday, private hospitals in the city-state were asked to reserve 20 per cent of the hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

