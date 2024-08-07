Arvind Kejriwal Says Atishi To Hoist Tricolour At Independence Day Event

File photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the lieutenant governor saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the city government's Independence Day function on August 15, the AAP said on Wednesday.

Mr Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Mr Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor VK) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August 15," the AAP said.

Every year, the Delhi government's Independence Day function is held at Chhatrasal Stadium and Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

