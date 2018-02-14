Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Free Wi-Fi Promise, Says Will Start 'Soon' Opposition parties have attacked the AAP government on several occasions for so far failing to deliver on its poll promise.

The AAP government is marking the third anniversary of its government in Delhi today. (PTI) New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that the Delhi government will start providing free Wi-Fi Internet service, a key poll promise of his Aam Aadmi Party, to residents in the national capital "soon".



The AAP had made the promise to Delhiites that if the party comes to power in the national capital, it would provide free Wi-Fi Internet service across Delhi. It had helped the party garner support among the youth ahead of the Assembly polls in February 2015.



The AAP government is marking the third anniversary of its government in Delhi today.



"We will soon inform the date of (implementing) free Wi- Fi. But Delhi government is going to implement free Wi-Fi this year and for this, a provision of separate fund will be made in the Budget," Mr Kejriwal said.



Opposition parties have attacked the AAP government on several occasions for so far failing to deliver on its poll promise.



In 2016, the AAP government had announced that more than 500 locations across East Delhi would be made high-speed Wi-Fi zones by December 2016, allowing access to free Internet till a pre-determined limit daily, but it could not be implemented.



At the event to mark his government's third anniversary, Mr Kejriwal said the process to install CCTV cameras across Delhi has been started. He said it will help in ensuring safety of women.



Ahead of the Assembly polls, the party had also promised to install CCTV cameras across the national capital.



According to the Public Works Department, CCTV cameras will be installed in the next five-six months.



