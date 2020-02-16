'Wish You Could Come But...': Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi's Twitter Exchange

Delhi has re-elected Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party with 62 seats (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited to Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony but couldn't attend, today tweeted to congratulate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief for becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. Mr Kejriwal, in a swift response, said he wished the PM attended the event.

"Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal and his six ministers took oath today at a mega ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, outside Delhi's iconic Red Fort, that was attended by a huge crowd. Mr Kejriwal's key ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - also took the oath of office.

Dedicating his victory to the people, Mr Kejriwal, in his address, said, "Elections are over now. No matter who you voted for, you are part of my family.Party affiliations never stopped me from working for anyone".

Delhi has re-elected Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party with 62 seats - a near repeat of its 2015 tally of 67 seats -- at the end of one of the most polarising campaigns in the backdrop of the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests.