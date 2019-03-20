'Vote For PM If You Want Children To Become Chowkidar': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal appealed that people should vote for AAP candidates (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, saying that people must vote for the PM if they wanted their children to become 'chowkidar (watchman)'.

"Modi ji wants the country become chowkidar. If you too want your children to become chowkidar, vote for Modi ji. But if you want to provide a good education to your children and want them to become doctors, engineers, lawyers, vote for the honest and educated AAP candidates," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest campaign, "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I'm a watchman too)", on Sunday found expression in social media titles. The Prime Minister led the way, adding "Chowkidar" to his name in the twitter handle. Within an hour, his party chief Amit Shah and a number of union and state ministers followed suit.

By evening, virtually the whole of his cabinet and the party followed suit. PM Modi tweeted, congratulating the leaders. "My best wishes to all you chowkidars. Very pleased with your enthusiasm. Owing to your watchfulness corruption is on the wane and thieves are feeling the pain," his post read.

Starting with the campaign for the 2014 national elections, PM Modi had, from time to time, called himself a "chowkidar" (watchman), referring to his role in protecting the national interest.

But the Congress has turned it into a jibe with its "Chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" campaign, accusing the Prime Minister of corruption and crony capitalism in the Rafale jet fighter deal.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the video was shared by millions on Twitter.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.