Arvind Kejriwal Offers Condolences After Sonia Gandhi's Mother's Death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother.

Ms Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said in New Delhi.

"God bless the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and her grieving family and friends," Mr Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, tweeted.

