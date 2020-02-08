Arvind Kejriwal Meets AAP Leaders, Prashant Kishor On Security Of EVMs

Delhi assembly poll: Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of senior AAP leaders after the elections.

With exit polls in Delhi predicting a comfortable win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of senior leaders of the party and its election strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss the security of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs ahead of counting day on Tuesday, sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Gopal Rai are among the AAP leaders present at the meeting.

An aggregate of half-a-dozen exit polls predicted that AAP will win around 56 of Delhi's 70 seats and the BJP, 14. The Congress was given just one. Health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

A party needs 36 in the Delhi assembly for a majority.

The BJP dismissed the exit polls with the party's state unit chief Manoj Tiwari declaring that come verdict day on Tuesday, these forecasts "would fail" and the party would win comfortably.

"All these exit polls will fail. Save this tweet. BJP will form a government in Delhi with 48 seats. Don't look for an excuse to blame EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines)," Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Soon after the exit polls, Home Minister Amit Shah too called a meeting of Delhi MPs to discuss today's voting. Sources said BJP president JP Nadda and other office bearers would also be present for what could be a post-mortem.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party faced a stiff challenge from the BJP this time along with the uphill task of matching its 2015 tally, when it won an astonishing 67 of 70 seats. Showcasing the government's work on hospitals and schools, the AAP announced a slew of new welfare measures.