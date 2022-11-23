Arvind Kejriwal Meets 'Sholay' In AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Gujarat Pitch

Raghav Chadha was appointed the AAP's Gujarat co-in-charge two months ago.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found himself starring in an analogy inspired by the iconic Bollywood movie Sholay on Wednesday, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha compared the terror of the film's villain Gabbar Singh to his boss's effect on the corrupt in election-bound Gujarat.

"There's a dialogue in the movie Sholay - 'So ja beta warna Gabbar aa jayega'. Today, when any corrupt man cries within miles of Gujarat, his mother tells him, 'So ja beta warna Kejriwal aa jayega (You better sleep else Kejriwal will come for you) and put you in jail," Mr Chadha said at an election rally in Kankrej.

He added that Arvind Kejriwal was "born only to end corruption and curb rising prices" and said, "It is clearly visible from the unprecedented support of the people that change is about to come in Gujarat."

One of the AAP's most prominent faces, Raghav Chadha, has been canvassing for the party at rallies in different areas of Gujarat for the past several days. The Rajya Sabha MP was appointed the party's Gujarat co-in-charge in September.

Banking on Arvind Kejriwal's appeal, an array of promises ranging from free electricity and water to reforms in education and healthcare, the Aam Aadmi Party has mounted an ambitious bid to take on the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Ruled by the BJP since 1998, Gujarat is one of the party's inviolable strongholds. The state will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5, with results expected on the 8th, along with those for the Himachal Pradesh elections, held earlier this month.