Arvind Kejriwal Lists 10 'Ram Rajya' Principles Implemented By AAP In Delhi

Just days after the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government had already adopted the 10 principles essential for 'Ram Rajya'. Speaking at a Republic Day function in Chhatrasal Stadium, Mr Kejriwal said that the Delhi government provides good education and health, pension for senior citizens, and round-the-clock power supply and free water supply.

Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society today has been “divided on those lines", Mr Kejriwal said.

Here are the 10 'Ram Rajya' principles that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims Delhi has implemented:

1. No one sleeps hungry in Ram Rajya: Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government provides free rations to the poor and unemployed while establishing night shelters.

2. Equal education for all: "Following Lord Rama's example, where both kings and commoners studied in gurukuls, Delhi ensures that children from all backgrounds receive the same education in government schools," Mr Kejriwal said.

3. Equal and quality healthcare: The Chief Minister, in his speech, highlighted how Delhi has improved government hospitals and opened neighborhood clinics, providing free medication and medical treatment to all citizens.

4. Free electricity for all: With all three power companies in Delhi leading the nation, the city receives 24/7 electricity, and eligible residents enjoy free electricity, said Mr Kejriwal.

5. Access to clean water for all: The Chief Minister said Delhi has overcome water scarcity in many areas by providing free water to residents.

6. Respect for the elderly: "Delhi increased the old-age pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 and initiated pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, facilitating journeys for 83,000 elderly individuals," Mr Kejriwal said.

7. Ensuring everyone feels safe: In his speech, the AAP leader said that despite challenges in law enforcement, Delhi has developed an extensive CCTV network, making people feel secure and aiding the police in solving major cases.

8. Employment opportunities: The Delhi government has created jobs through new schools and neighborhood clinics, and a job portal has provided employment to 10-12 lakh youth, said Arvind Kejriwal.

9. Controlling inflation: Citing a recent survey, the AAP leader claimed Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in the country, at 2.95%, compared to the national average of 6%.

10. Equality for all: "Irrespective of religion, caste, or economic status, Delhi encourages everyone to work honestly for the betterment of society," Mr Kejriwal said.

On the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Mr Kejriwal said that it is a matter of pride for the country and world. He added that people “must adopt Lord Ram's life principles” into their own lives.