Arvind Kejriwal Halts Appointment Of Few Officials In Education Department

Arvind Kejriwal earlier alleged conspiracy to not let the elected government in Delhi to function.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday halted the appointment of some officials in the Education Department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

The CM deliberated with officials on three matters related to appointments in the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA).

The first meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 20.

LG office sources denied the charges, saying the file has been signed and sent to the government.

In another matter that came up in Thursday's meeting, there was a proposal to remove some competent officers from the Education department, which the Chief Minister also objected to and stopped the proposal, an official said.

The third matter in the meeting pertained to the demand of some female officers.

They had requested transfers from the post of Sub-Registrar on personal grounds, which the Chief Minister approved on humanitarian grounds, he said.

The Delhi Lt Governor is still sitting on the minutes of the first meeting and has not processed the file, he said.

Addressing a press conference following the first meeting of the NCCSA earlier this month, Mr Kejriwal had termed the delay in approving of minutes a "farce" and a "conspiracy to not let the elected government do any work in Delhi."

He claimed that through the NCCSA, the Centre wants to make it look like the body takes important decisions for Delhi mutually. But in reality, that is not the case, he had claimed.

