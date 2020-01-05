Arvind Kejriwal 'Favoured Tukde-Tukde Gang': Amit Shah At Delhi Event

Amit Shah also accused Mr Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements (File)

BJP chief Amit Shah today said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "favoured the tukde-tukde gang" by not sanctioning prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case, news agency PTI reported. At a party event, Mr Shah also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government has failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Delhi.

"They promised they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far they have not fulfilled their promise. They also promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them. And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. People of Delhi now know them properly," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Mr Kumar, now a Communist Party of India leader, was accused of leading a procession at JNU in 2016, in which seditious slogans had been allegedly raised. In January last year, a chargesheet into the case was filed in court against him, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Police had sought the sanction of the Delhi government to prosecute them, but have not received a reply yet.

Mr Shah also accused Mr Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements, and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time.

After addressing party workers in the event, Mr Shah carried out door-to-door canvassing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area for this year's assembly election.

Mr Kejriwal, in a tweet today, responded to Mr Shah's attacks. "I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me," he tweeted.

Amid violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act last month, Mr Shah had called for "punishing the tukde-tukde gang".

"It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress. The people of Delhi should punish them," Mr Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying at a rally.

With inputs from PTI, ANI