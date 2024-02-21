On Delhi Seat Talks With Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's 'Let's See' Remark

"In Punjab, Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to contest the polls separately," he had said (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday admitted that the agreement on seat sharing arrangement in Delhi between the AAP and the Congress should have happened earlier.

"Let's see what happens in the next two to three days. It has been delayed a lot, it should have happened earlier," Mr Kejriwal told reporters when asked about the seat sharing arrangement in Delhi with Congress.

Both parties are constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely today told reporters that he did not know whether the Congress will have an alliance with AAP in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election as he is not directly involved in the talks.

"I am not directly involved in whether we are having an alliance or not. A committee headed by Mukul Wasnik is involved so I will not be commenting on that," Mr Lovely told reporters.

Congress and the AAP have mutually agreed that in Punjab, they will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election without having an alliance.

"In Punjab, Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to contest the polls separately. There is no hostility over this...We are in talks with the Congress over an alliance in Delhi. We are discussing seat-sharing arrangements. The BJP will have it easy if there is no alliance (between AAP and Congress)," Mr Kejriwal said on Sunday.

