Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2019 14:42 IST
'Biggest Assault On Democracy': Arvind Kejriwal On Emergency

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the anniversary of Emergency. (File)


New Delhi: 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country.

"This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.



