'Cowardly And Shameful': Arvind Kejriwal On Pakistan Gurdwara Attack

A group of angry locals had thrown stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Friday evening.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday deplored the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kejriwal termed Friday's attack as shameful and asked the Imran Khan government to take tough steps and punish the culprits. "The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident," he said in a Hindi tweet.

"Nankana Sahib is the centre of faith for crores of Sikhs. Atrocities on Sikhs living there cannot be tolerated," he added.

Nankana Sahib is the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.