Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann In Udaipur For Parineeti-Raghav Wedding

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal arrive at Udaipur airport

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann landed in Rajasthan's Udaipur today ahead of the wedding of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Other politicians and film personalities will attend the pre-wedding events today and the main ceremony tomorrow at The Leela Palace.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, accompanied by their families, landed at Udaipur airport earlier today, from where they left for their hotels.

The two, both 34 years old, got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra also shared a wish all the way from Los Angeles. Priyanka's recent Instagram activity seems to suggest that she will be absent from Parineeti's wedding.

Yesterday, unconfirmed media reports speculated that the Citadel star would not be attending the festivities. In an Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a happy picture of Parineeti and tagging her and Raghav Chadha, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one... Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was among the guests who arrived at Udaipur to attend the wedding. "I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and all the people will join it," Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members in Delhi.

While Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav Chadha's house.

Prior to the musical night, the couple sought blessings at a gurdwara in Delhi, where they participated in ardas and kirtan.