Arvind Kejriwal Says Gujarat Bridge Tragedy Shows 'Extent Of Corruption'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Gujarat, saying that this week's bridge collapse, which killed 135 people, showed the "extent of corruption" in the state and people will vote out the party in next month's elections.

"Only random people have been named in the complaint. The real guilty are being shielded. They have the contract of bridge renovation to a company that makes clocks. Its bosses are absconding. Why have they not been named in a complaint," he said.