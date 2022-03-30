Arvind Kejriwal An 'Urban Naxal': BJP Leader On 'The Kashmir Files' Remark

Tejasvi Surya demanded an apology from Arvind Kejriwal

Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks over the movie 'The Kashmir Files', BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday dubbed him an "urban naxal" and said he is trying to "whitewash the Hindu genocide in Kashmir".

The Surya-led BJP Yuva Morcha also held a protest outside Kejriwal's residence here over his remarks that the movie was a 'jhoothi film' (a movie not based on facts).

Addressing a press conference at the BJP head office here, Surya demanded an apology from Arvind Kejriwal and said that the AAP leader has insulted Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

Kejriwal's remarks is an attempt to "whitewash the genocide", he said.

"This attempt to whitewash the genocide is injustice on a civilisation. It is a time-tested tactic of urban naxals. Our protest is not against any party and this is not merely regarding 'The Kashmir Files'. This protest is against the inhuman mindset of Kejriwal who denies the Hindu genocide in Kashmir," Surya said.

Describing Kejriwal as a habitual offender, Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru, said Kejriwal always places his petty politics and his political interest over and above the interest of the nation.

"The AAP has questioned time and again the commitment and integrity of the security forces. He (Kejriwal) has made it clear multiple times that the policy of the AAP has always been in favour of terrorists," he said.

Surya said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers will continue with their protest against Kejriwal across the country.

