Arunachal Man Walks 225 Km Demanding Clean Water For His Town

Sol Dodum later sat on a protest in Itanagar demanding clean water for his town.(FILE)

A young activist from Arunachal Pradesh completed a 225 km journey on foot to Itanagar on Monday against the state government's alleged failure to provide clean drinking water to each household in his town.

Sol Dodum started his journey from his hometown Seppa - the district headquarters of East Kameng district situated on the bank of the Kameng river - on April 15 and reached Itanagar on Monday evening.

He later sat on a protest in Itanagar seeking steps from the state government to finish work on the drinking water projects for providing safe drinking water to each household.

He alleged that corrupt practices by officials of the public health engineering department delayed work on water supply projects at Seppa, increasing people's struggle for drinking water

"All I want from the government is to end the people's ordeal in managing clean drinking water. At a time, the government is talking about providing piped drinking water to every household, many in Seppa are struggling for water," Mr Dodum stated.

He said, "As my pleas fell on deaf ears of the public health engineering department, I decided to take this democratic and peaceful means to invite government's attention to the corrupt practices delaying work in drinking water projects in Seppa."