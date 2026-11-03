Arunachal Chief Minister Assures Open Dialogue To Siang Dam Protesters

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reached out to locals protesting against the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, saying their concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation.

In an open letter, the chief minister addressed the protesters as "my beloved Adi brothers" and made it clear that the government is not talking about dam construction at this stage.

The chief minister said he deeply understands the concerns and apprehensions surrounding the mega hydropower plant planned on the Siang River.

"I want to assure you that your voices, your land, your homes and our beloved 'Aane Siang' remain at the heart of every consideration. Your concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation," he said.

Khandu said that the state government will move forward only with due consideration for the aspirations and interests of the local people.

He said over the past few months, he has seen the growing confusion and apprehension surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

" I understand why our mothers, elders, youth and families are worried about what may happen to their land, their homes and Aane Siang. When people hear different and sometimes conflicting versions, fear and uncertainty are natural," he said.

Therefore, the chief minister said, it was his responsibility "to speak to you" directly, place the facts honestly, listen to all concerns and ensure that the way forward is built on dialogue, trust and collaboration.

He said the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was declared a National Project by the Centre on 7th February 2008 after a decision by the Union Cabinet. At present, it is one of only 16 national projects in the country.

Khandu said many people have questions about why preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Report for the Project is essential now.

He said it has been widely reported in national and international media outlets that China has already begun construction of a dam in Medog County, around 40 km from the border, on the Yarlung Tsangpo River on 19th July 2025, without consulting us or sharing any information.

"Our valley faces real water risks, from sudden and exceptionally high flows arriving with little warning to water scarcity in the dry winter months, especially since around 65% of the Aane Siang comes from China," he said.

The chief minister said the state government cannot control what happens upstream, but it can control on this side.

"We must prepare and build resilience. The Siang UMP therefore could be one of the options which should be scientifically and technically explored to develop feasible options to maintain ecological flow in the Siang River and the Brahmaputra," he said.

Khandu made it clear that the government is not talking about dam construction at this stage.

"I assure each and every one of you that no decision has been made regarding construction of the Siang UMP by either the Government of India or the Government of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The open letter came on a day several organisations held demonstrations as part of a 36-hour bandh in Upper Siang district on Monday against the project

The project, envisioned as one of India's largest hydropower initiatives, has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the proposed project-affected areas.

The opposition stems primarily from apprehensions over the submergence of ancestral villages, displacement, loss of agricultural land and forests, and the possible disruption of the community's traditional way of life.

The Congress also demanded the scrapping of the project.

In a statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee said no development project should be executed at the "cost of indigenous communities' ancestral land, identity, culture and livelihood" and asserted that prior consent from people likely to be affected was essential.

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