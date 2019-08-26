Arun Jaitley's Ashes Immersed In River Ganga At Haridwar

The ashes were immersed by Arun Jaitley's son Rohan.

The ashes of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley were immersed in the Ganga river at Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday.

The ashes were immersed by Mr Jaitley's son Rohan. He was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Mr Jaitley died in New Delhi on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Sunday. Mr Jaitley's last rites were performed by his son Rohan while many of his family members were present at the cremation ground.

A number of politicians attended the last rites of Mr Jaitley, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda and Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.