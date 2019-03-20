Arun Jaitley Slams 4 Non-BJP States Over PM-KISAN Plan, Alleges Politics

The government has earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for disbursal among 12 crore farmers under the scheme in the current financial year.

All India | | Updated: March 20, 2019 01:31 IST
Let politics not come in way of farmers' interest, Arun Jaitley said in a tweet. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday regretted that non-BJP ruled states, including West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, have not certified even a single farmer for transfer of the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

The government has earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for disbursal among 12 crore farmers under the scheme in the current financial year.

As per a government release, Rs 4,366.41 crore have been transferred under the scheme to about 2.18 crore farmers till March 7.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 will be released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 over the year to beneficiaries.

The scheme was formally launched at national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the February 24, 2019 at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.



