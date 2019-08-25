Arun Jaitley Dies At 66, Leaders Pay Last Respect: Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional at an event in Bahrain as he remembered his "friend" Arun Jaitley.

Updated: August 25, 2019 07:18 IST
Arun Jaitley died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. (File)

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at the age of 66 at Delhi's AIIMS, two weeks after he was admitted to Delhi's top hospital after a prolonged illness. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional at an event in Bahrain as he remembered his "friend" Arun Jaitley. Addressing a congregation of 15,000 members of the Indian community in the country, he expressed his anguish at the former Union minister's death, reminiscing about his long association with Mr Jaitley.

"I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today I have lost my friend Arun," he added.

One of the most powerful ministers in PM Modi's first term, Mr Jaitley was acknowledged as the ultimate backroom strategist.

Leaders across party spectrum have been paying tributes to the seasoned BJP leader. 
 

Here are the updates as leaders pay last respect to Arun Jaitley


Aug 25, 2019
07:17 (IST)
Arun Jaitley Last Rites At 4 PM
The body will be kept at the Kailash Colony residence in Delhi till 10 am, it will then be taken to BJP headquarters  till 2 pm. Final Rites at Nigambodh Ghat will be held at 4 pm. 
