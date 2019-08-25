Arun Jaitley Dies At 66, Leaders Pay Last Respect: Updates

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at the age of 66 at Delhi's AIIMS, two weeks after he was admitted to Delhi's top hospital after a prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional at an event in Bahrain as he remembered his "friend" Arun Jaitley. Addressing a congregation of 15,000 members of the Indian community in the country, he expressed his anguish at the former Union minister's death, reminiscing about his long association with Mr Jaitley.

"I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today I have lost my friend Arun," he added.

One of the most powerful ministers in PM Modi's first term, Mr Jaitley was acknowledged as the ultimate backroom strategist.

