'Miss My Friend A Lot': PM Remembers Arun Jaitley On Death Anniversary

Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: PM Modi today tweeted Mr Jaitley "diligently served India". (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid a rich tribute to former union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. "I miss my friend a lot," the Prime Minister tweeted and shared an old video, recalling Mr Jaitley's contributions as a political leader.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory," PM Modi tweeted, along with an old video.

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying that he regretted not being able to pay his last respects when Arun Jaitley, the ex-finance minister, died. PM Modi was in the UAE at the time of his death last year.

"He was loved by all. He was unwell... but he had been dealing with health issues for a long time. However, till the last day, he never talked about personal issues. He was more concerned about the national issues... the future of the country," PM Modi is heard saying in the 14-minute clip.

Arun Jaitley is remembered as a "formidable lawyer" by many. Recalling his acumen, PM is heard saying in the clip: "Many of his clients used to get disappointed when they wouldn't get his attention. But in court, the next day, he would surprise everyone."

"He was known for his one-liners. Journalists loved him.. he knew it all."

Arun Jaitley died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last year, two weeks after he was hospitalised over complaints of breathlessness.

Many other senior leaders from the ruling BJP remembered Arun Jaitley this morning. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation."

"My tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. A charismatic leader and legal luminary, he devoted his life to public service & brought in transformational reforms which have set India on the path of development," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.



