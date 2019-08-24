'Lost A Great Leader,' Manmohan Singh Writes To Arun Jaitley's Family

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on today condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of the society.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Arun Jaitley," Mr Singh said in a letter addressed to Mr Jaitley's wife Sangeeta.

Describing the 66-year-old BJP leader an eminent lawyer and excellent orator, Mr Singh stressed, "In his death, the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of the society."

"I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he said.

Mr Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. The former Finance Minister was placed under observation at the hospital's cardio-neuro-centre. He died at 12:07 pm today.

His body will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday.

