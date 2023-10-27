Arrested Bengal Minister Hospitalised For High Blood Sugar, Renal Issues

Jyotipriya Mallick, 66, is currently stable, said hospital (File))

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested earlier in the day, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with high blood sugar and renal issues, officials said on Friday.

He had earlier fainted when produced in court and complained of dizziness, nausea and weakness of the left arm.

Jyotipriya Mallick, 66, is currently stable, and has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Jyotipriya Mallick was rushed to hospital on Friday evening from a city court, where he fainted, hours after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

"He underwent a CT scan, MRI, and relevant blood tests. He was admitted with an initial diagnosis of hyperglycaemia, renal impairment, dyselectrolytemia... and hypertension," the bulletin said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)