Arrested After CCTV Of Him With Suitcase, Cops Said Wife's Body Within

Days after a charred corpse of 27-year-old techie was found in a suitcase in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, the police today arrested the woman's husband in the case.

Bhuvaneswari worked for Cognizant in Hyderabad. Her husband, Maramreddy Sreekanth Reddy, who had claimed that she died of Covid, was arrested near Vijaywada using mobile tracking system, said the police.

It may be recalled that after her almost fully burnt body was found near Ruia hospital on June 23, the Tirupati Alipiri police, who took up the investigation, arrested a taxi driver on suspicion the next day, on June 24.