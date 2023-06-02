'Arrest Wrestling Body Chief By June 9 Or...': Farmer Leaders Warn Centre

Farmer leaders from Haryana have been demanding justice for the wrestlers

Farmer leaders who are supporting India's top athletes in their fight against wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have given a fresh ultimatum to the centre - arrest him or face a larger protest.

"We have taken a decision that the government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested. Otherwise, we will go with the wrestlers to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 9 and hold panchayats across the nation," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, faces allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. The wrestlers have alleged he misused his position as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to sexually harass athletes.