Farooq Abdullah's Arrest Threatens Identity Of Country: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has served the country by upholding its unity and integrity. He termed his alleged arrest under Public Safety Act (PSA) as unjust.

"The arrest of Farooq Abdullah threatens the identity of the country. He is one of the leaders who upheld the unity and integrity of the country in Jammu and Kashmir. His entire family, including his father and son have served the state and the Union", said Mr Khurshid to ANI.

"Injustice has been done not only with him but the entire country," Mr Khurshid added.

Mr Khurshid's remarks come after sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said that Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the Public Safety Act.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking the release of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah.

PSA is a law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.

Mr Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government removed the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

