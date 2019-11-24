Only 50% Rural Households Had Exclusive Access To Toilets In 2018: Report

The report said about 75.0 per cent in the urban areas had exclusive access to toilets. (File)

Only about 50.3 per cent of the households in the rural and about 75.0 per cent in the urban areas had exclusive access to toilets during July-December 2018, according to the findings of National Sample Survey (NSS).

These findings are part of a report titled "Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India".

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation conducted the survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition as a part of 76th round of NSS.

"About 56.6 per cent of the households in rural and about 91.2 per cent in urban areas had access to the bathroom. Among the households which had access to the bathroom, about 48.4 per cent in the rural areas and about 74.8 per cent in the urban areas used bathroom attached to the dwelling unit," the report read.

Only 71.3 per cent of the households in the rural and about 96.2 per cent in the urban areas had access to a toilet.

Among the households which had access, about 94.7 per cent of the males and 95.7 per cent of the females in the rural areas used toilet regularly while about 98.0 per cent of the males and 98.1 per cent of the females in the urban areas used it regularly.

Among the households which had access to a toilet, about 93.8 per cent of the males and 94.6 per cent of the females in the rural areas regularly used "Improved Latrine" while about 97.2 per cent of both males and females in the urban areas regularly used "Improved Latrine."

According to the NSS report, only about 58.2 per cent of the households in the rural and about 80.7 per cent in the urban areas had drinking water facilities within the household premises during July-December 2018.

