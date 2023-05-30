Around 150 Medical Colleges Across Country May Lose Recognition: Sources

Around 150 medical colleges of the country are likely to lose recognition of the National Medical Commission -- the regulatory body for country's medical education and medical professionals -- for inadequate faculty and non-compliance of rules, sources have said. Already, 40 medical colleges have lost recognition and must show to the NMC that they are following set standards.

The list of medical colleges on the NMC's radar includes those in Gujarat, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura and West Bengal.

The deficiencies were revealed during an inspection carried out by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the Commission for over a month, in which they looked into CCTV cameras, lapses in Adhar linked biometric attendance procedures and the faculty rolls.

Sources said the colleges were not following the criteria to run a medical college, including proper camera installation and their functioning. Biometric facility was not working properly. Many posts in the faculties were also found vacant during the inspection.



The medical colleges have the option to appeal, sources said. The first appeal can be made at the NMC within 30 days. If the appeal is rejected, they can approach the Union Ministry of Health.