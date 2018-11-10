Army Soldier Killed In Pakistani Firing In Jammu And Kashmir

The Army responded effectively to the Pakistani ceasefire violation, sources said

An Army soldier was killed today in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. This was the second sniper attack along the LoC in as many days. An Army porter was killed in a similar attack in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on Friday.

"At about 9:45 am, unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan in which one Army soldier was shot by a sniper. He succumbed to injuries," the spokesman said.

Sources said troops guarding the LoC retaliated to the Pakistani firing effectively.

On November 6, a soldier was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Rajour. A BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri-Poonch sector on Friday.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years, sources said.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.