Army Soldier Injured In Sniper Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

The soldier has reportedly incurred severe injuries. The attack on Indian Army from the Pakistan side comes in the backdrop of the foundation laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

All India | | Updated: November 26, 2018 23:59 IST
An Indian Army soldier was critically injured in a cross-border sniper attack. (Representational)


Kupwara: 

An Indian Army soldier was critically injured in a cross-border sniper attack at Machil sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. He was immediately rushed to the 92 Army Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The soldier has reportedly incurred severe injuries. The attack on Indian Army from the Pakistan side comes in the backdrop of the foundation laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

Earlier on Sunday, seven terrorists affiliated to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists were killed in two encounters with security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama district.

