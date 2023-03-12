Army Rescues 400 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim After Heavy Snowfall

Nearly 100 vehicles got stranded late on Saturday in Sikkim

The Army rescued around 400 tourists after they got stranded following heavy snowfall in Sikkim and later provided emergency assistance, including medical care and food, defence sources said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that around 400 tourists, including 142 women and 50 children, travelling approximately in 100 vehicles got stranded late on Saturday afternoon while returning from Natu La and Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake in Sikkim.

Army soldiers of Trishakti Corps, said the spokesperson, in collaboration with police and civil administration immediately came into action and launched the rescue mission "Operation Himrahat".

"The relief and rescue operations continued through late on Saturday night. The tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals. The troops arranged accommodation for the stay of all the tourists," Lt Col Rawat said.

He said that on Sunday morning, the road opening was taken up with assistance of the Army's General Reserve Engineering Force dozers and by 9 am the road was cleared to enable movement of the vehicles to Gangtok.

The quick reaction by the troops ensured early clearance of road to enable movement of vehicles to Gangtok.