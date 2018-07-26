Army, Police Review Security Situation Of Jammu And Kashmir

The officials emphasised on maintaining a high-level of vigil to minimise terror incidents (File)

Top officials of the Army and the police reviewed the overall security situation in south Kashmir on Wednesday and discussed ways to minimize the collateral damage during counter-terrorism operations.

"A security review meeting at the district-level was held today at district police lines Shopian to review the prevailing security situation and carve out the future security strategy," an army spokesman said.

He said the security review was carried out by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, Director General of Police J-K SP Vaid, GOC Victor Force and IGP Kashmir Zone.

The meeting was also attended by the concerned commanding officers and SSPs apart from others.

"With the primary aim of further strengthening the existing synergy amongst the various security forces, the review meeting carried out detailed deliberations on maintaining a robust counter-terrorist grid in the hinterland. The key issue to minimise the collateral damage during operations and positive engagement of youth to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region was also stressed," the spokesman said.

He said the local commanders also briefed the officials on the current situation on ground, challenges being faced and the measures to be instituted to enhance efficacy of counter-terrorism operations.

The Chinar Corps Commander and the DGP also emphasised on maintaining a high- level of vigil to minimise the frequent terrorist-initiated incidents and "terrorist committed atrocities" and underlined the need to effectively counter such incidents, the spokesman said.