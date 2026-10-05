Army Personnel Among 8 Arrested Over Madras Regiment Arms Heist

Four AK-203 rifles, an INSAS rifle, six pistols and nearly 1,900 rounds of ammunition were allegedly stolen from an Army armoury in Telangana in a conspiracy to acquire weapons for planned robberies, police have claimed.

Malkajgiri police said they have arrested eight people, including serving and former Army personnel, in connection with the theft from the 20 Battalion, Madras Regiment, at Bolarum. The stolen weapons and ammunition have been recovered, they said.

The theft came to light on August 31 when Army personnel found the locks of the Kote and Magazine broken. Police said the stolen cache included four AK-203 rifles, one INSAS rifle, six 9mm pistols, one civil pistol, three binoculars and nearly 1,900 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation took a major turn on September 11 when police arrested Upputholla Mallesh alias Raju and recovered the stolen weapons and ammunition concealed at his father's house in Sainagar Colony, Achampet, in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Police allege that Mallesh had hatched the plan with his cousin Mallikarjun and friend Niranjan, who were allegedly facing financial difficulties.

Investigators claim the trio planned to use the stolen firearms to commit robberies targeting banks, jewellery shops and wealthy individuals.

The alleged conspiracy reportedly extended to former colleagues of Mallesh in the Madras Regiment, Sheshulu, Vinod Kumar and Praveen. Police allege that they assisted in gaining access to the armoury and magazine.

Investigators further alleged that Mallesh had contacted Avi Dey alias Obi and Birbal Shaw of West Bengal, who allegedly agreed to purchase the stolen Army weapons.

Avi Dey alias Obi, 32, a resident of Barrackpore, Kolkata, has been described by police as an alleged illegal firearms supplier. He had a previous Arms Act case registered at Khardah Police Station in 2012 under Section 25(1)(B)(a). The case is pending before the Second Judicial Magistrate Court in Barrackpore.

Birbal Shaw, 27, also from Barrackpore, ran a sugarcane juice stall near the Barrackpore Cantonment in Kolkata and was acquainted with Mallesh. Police allege that Shaw introduced Mallesh to Avi Dey, through whom Mallesh purchased a country-made firearm and a live round for Rs 10,000 in 2022.

Police claim the alleged price of the stolen weapons and ammunition was discussed at Rs 3 lakh for pistols and Rs 5 lakh for long weapons, apart from payment for the ammunition.

“The accused committed the offence with the help of A2 to A8 with an intention to commit major property offences. No terrorist or extremist connections were noticed during the investigation,” Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B. Sumathi said.

All eight accused have been arrested, with 7 being produced before the court for judicial remand.

The case is registered under the provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act.