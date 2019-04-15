Army Pays Tribute To Officer Who Died After Falling In Gorge

Major Singh slipped into the gorge during a patrol along the LoC in Machil sector on Saturday.

The Army today paid tribute to Major Vikas Singh, who died after falling into a gorge along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir during routine patrolling.

Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and all ranks paid homage to Major Singh in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment, an army spokesman said.

"The gallant officer made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while patrolling along LoC in Machhil Sector in Kupwara district on 14 April," the spokesman said.

Major Singh slipped into the gorge during a patrol along the LoC in Machil sector on Saturday, resulting in critical injuries to the officer.

He was rushed to a hospital, where from he was evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment.

However, the Major succumbed to the injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

Hailing from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Major Singh had joined the army as a Lieutenant in 2010.

He is survived by wife and a four-month-old daughter, the spokesman said.

