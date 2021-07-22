Army Organises Motorcycle Rally To Mark 22 Years Of Kargil War Victory

Kargil Vijay Divas: The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999 in the Kargil War.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Thursday organised a two-day motorcycle rally to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jammu and Kashmir, marking 22 years of victory of the Kargil War.

Lt Gen Y K Joshi, General officer commanding (GOC) in C Northern Command, is leading the 25 bikers from Udhampur under "Dhruv Kargil Ride" which will end at Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Subedar Sanjay Kumar, a recipient of Param Vir Chakra, flagged off the Dhruv Kargil Ride.

While speaking to media on the occasion, Lt Gen Y K Joshi said that this motorcycle rally is organised to remember the fallen heroes during operation Vijay.

"Today, this effort of ours to organise this motorcycle rally is to remember the fallen heroes during operation Vijay and also to revive, rekindle and invigorate the spirit of patriotism among the youths. On July 7, I flew to "Batra top" in Sukhoi 30MKI, that was a day when one of my commander, Captain Vikram Batra, had laid down his life. Today, I am undertaking this motorcycle rally to remember all the fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation," said Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

In a message to the youth of the nation, he said it is important for them to dream big, to think big, to do big and to become big. "Do not follow the beaten track, go into the unknown, make your own path and let others follow," he added.

He also assured the citizens of the nation that the brave soldiers of Indian Army will always stand to protect the nation.

Lt Col Abhinav Navneet told ANI that the motorcycle rally is organised in collaboration between Jawa Motorcycle Company and the Indian Army.

"This year we are have completed 22 years of the victory of Kargil War. This motorcycle rally is organised in collaboration with Jawa Motorcycle Company and the Indian Army. We have named this rally "Dhruv Kargil Ride", in which 25 bikers will start their journey from Udhampur and will conclude at Kargil War Memorial in Drass. There, we will offer our tribute to the brave soldiers of Kargil war and will boost the morale of soldiers who are posted there," he said.

Major Kajal, who participated for the first time in the rally, said it is a privilege for her to be part of it and to remember the martyrs of the Kargil war.

"It's a matter of honour. This is the first time I am associated with this rally. It has been planned for two days - July 22 and 23 - starting from Udhampur to Drass," she said.

She said it is a matter of pride to do something for the soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. "It's a very small contribution from our side to remember them and their sacrifice for the nation," she added.

Major Vivek said they will start with 25 bikers from Udhampur and later others will join them on the way.

"I feel proud to be a part of this motorcycle rally organised as a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Kargil War, who fought for the nation without fear. We will start with 25 bikers in Udhampur and later others will join us on the way and we will be 75 at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass," he said.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999 in the Kargil War. Since then, the day is celebrated as "Kargil Vijay Diwas" to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army.