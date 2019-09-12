Army Officer, Posted At UN Mission In Congo, Dies In Kayaking Incident

Lt Col. Gaurav Solanki had gone kayaking at Lake Kivu, on the border of Congo and Rwanda. (File)

An Indian Army officer posted at the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died in a kayaking incident, sources said.

Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8, they said.

An intensive search was carried out to locate the officer and his body was found on Thursday from the lake

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.