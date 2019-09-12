Army Officer, Posted At UN Mission In Congo, Dies In Kayaking Incident

Lieutenant ColonelGaurav Solanki was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in Congo.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2019 17:35 IST
Army Officer, Posted At UN Mission In Congo, Dies In Kayaking Incident

Lt Col. Gaurav Solanki had gone kayaking at Lake Kivu, on the border of Congo and Rwanda. (File)


New Delhi: 

An Indian Army officer posted at the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died in a kayaking incident, sources said.

Lieutenant Colonel  Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8, they said.

An intensive search was carried out to locate the officer and his body was found on Thursday from the lake



