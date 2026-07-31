Army Officer Killed After SUV Hits Camel In Jaisalmer

An Army major was killed and two other personnel were injured after their SUV collided with a camel and overturned multiple times near Jaisalmer, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Thaiyat Army area, around 18 km from Jaisalmer city, when the three Army officers were returning to the Army station.

According to police, the SUV being driven by Major Hamza Arif (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, hit a camel that suddenly came onto the road. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn four to five times before skidding for nearly 100 metres.

The three were rushed to the Army Hospital, where Major Arif was declared dead. Police said the officer had got married about a month ago.

The injured officers, Lieutenants Ayushman and Abhinav Rathore, are undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital.

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