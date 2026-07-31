Army Major Killed, 2 Officers Injured After SUV Hits Camel In Rajasthan

An Army Major lost his life, and two Lieutenants were seriously injured after their SUV collided with a camel and overturned multiple times near the Thaiyat Army area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m., nearly 18 kilometres from Jaisalmer city, when the Army vehicle reportedly struck a camel that suddenly came onto the road.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn four to five times before skidding nearly 100 metres, according to police.

The deceased officer has been identified as Major Hamza Arif, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who had reportedly got married just a month ago.

According to ASI Jagdish Charan of Sadar Police Station, Major Hamza Arif was returning to the Army station after completing his duty along with two fellow officers when the accident took place.

Following the crash, all three officers were rushed to the Army Hospital in Thaiyat, where doctors declared Major Hamza dead.

The two injured officers are receiving treatment.

The injured officers have been identified as Lieutenant Ayushman and Lieutenant Abhinav Rathore.

Both sustained serious injuries and remain under medical care at the Army Hospital.

Police said the camel involved in the collision also died due to the impact.

The incident triggered panic in the area as rescue teams and military personnel rushed to the accident site.

The local police and the Military Police have launched a joint investigation into the accident.

Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan, said that he was yet to receive the details of the accident. Once the details are out, the complete information will be shared. he said.

Officials are examining the circumstances that led to the crash, including how the camel entered the road and other factors surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited.

Thaiyar Army area is situated about 12 to 13.5 km northeast of Jaisalmer city centre. The area attracts tourists to the Jaisalmer War Museum, which houses two large display halls containing captured Pakistani tanks, guns, military vehicles, and the actual Hawker Hunter aircraft used in the 1971 Battle of Longewala.

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