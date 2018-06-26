Army Officer Dies In Accidental Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Colonel Mahadik died after his personal weapon went off accidentally. (Representational)

An Army officer died on Monday after he accidentally shot himself from his personal firearm in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Colonel J V Mahadik suffered grievous injuries after his personal weapon went off accidentally while he was travelling in a vehicle in Khundroo area of Anantnag district, a defence spokesman said here.

"In an unfortunate incident Col J V Mahadik (Corps of Artillery) posted at Station Headquarters, Khundroo, succumbed to the injuries suffered due to accidental discharge of fire from his personal weapon while travelling in a vehicle," the spokesman said.