Army Officer Dies In Accidental Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Colonel J V Mahadik suffered grievous injuries after his personal weapon went off accidentally while he was travelling in a vehicle in Anantnag district, a defence spokesman said here.

All India | | Updated: June 26, 2018 23:41 IST
Colonel Mahadik died after his personal weapon went off accidentally. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

An Army officer died on Monday after he accidentally shot himself from his personal firearm in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. 

Colonel J V Mahadik suffered grievous injuries after his personal weapon went off accidentally while he was travelling in a vehicle in Khundroo area of Anantnag district, a defence spokesman said here. 

"In an unfortunate incident Col J V Mahadik (Corps of Artillery) posted at Station Headquarters, Khundroo, succumbed to the injuries suffered due to accidental discharge of fire from his personal weapon while travelling in a vehicle," the spokesman said.

