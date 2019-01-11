Army Major, Soldier Killed In IED Blast Near Line Of Control

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists on a path along the Line of Control. (Representational)

An army major and a soldier were killed in an improvised explosive device blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, officials said.

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists on a path along the Line of Control to target army soldiers patrolling the Line of Control in the Laam belt of Nowshera Sector, they said.

The blast resulted in injuries to the officer and the soldier, the officials said, adding they were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the Border Action Teams or BATs of the Pakistan Army, they said.