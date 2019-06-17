Army Major Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir

The encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

All India | | Updated: June 17, 2019 16:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Major Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army. (File)


Srinagar: 

An Army Major was killed and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The injured, which  includes an Army Major, have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning. The search operation led to a gunfight after the terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, they added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KAshmirJammu and KAshmir EncounterArmy Major Killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................