Army Major Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir

An Army Major was killed and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The injured, which includes an Army Major, have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning. The search operation led to a gunfight after the terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, they added.