Army Using Obsolete Combat Vehicles As Project Not Cleared For 8 Years

Army continues to fight with Russian designed BMP-2 ICVs which first entered service 33 years ago New Delhi: Eight years after the government cleared the acquisition of more than 2,000 Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) for the army, not a single new vehicle has been ordered, let alone entered service. As a result of the delays, the army continues to fight with Russian designed BMP-2 ICVs which first entered service 33 years ago. These ICVs are unreliable and prone to technical snags because their engines have been overhauled beyond their prescribed limits. What's more, the bulk of the Indian Army's BMP-2s are incapable of fighting at night since they are not equipped with modern night vision devices, a key vulnerability in modern warfare.



Documents accessed by NDTV indicate the serpentine process within the Defence Ministry where different wings have been unable to reach a consensus on how the Rs 60,000 crore project is to proceed. Worried at the consequences of the delay, G Mohan Kumar, the last Defence Secretary noted his concerns in a file noting. According to Mr.Kumar, "raising doubts over the evaluation methodology or changing it at this stage will not be consistent with the established procedure." Delays within his own Ministry were "delaying inordinately [the] acquisition of critical equipment for the army."



Armoured Personnel Carriers, also known as Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICV), lie at the heart of the army's operations in any war against Pakistan. A key element of army combat teams, each ICV carries 10 fully armed soldiers into the battle-field. ICVs often follow tank formations which are meant to strike dagger-like blows across the border as the army fights deep inside enemy territory. Highly mobile and equipped with anti-tank missiles, ICVs support tank operations and also accompany artillery formations, bridge-laying tanks, and air defence units. They are designed to protect soldiers inside against all small-arms fire but cannot withstand the impact of a tank shell.



The army's saga to acquire a new Infantry Combat Vehicle began in in October, 2009. The new ICVs were to be made in India by Indian companies in a bid to encourage indigenous manufacture of key weapon systems. The army issued an Expression of Interest in May 2010 to Tata, Mahindra Defence Systems, Larsen & Toubro and the government-run Ordinance Factory Board.



In December 2012, the army's Expression of Interest was withdrawn because of "perceived inconsistency in the evaluation of the Expression of Interest responses between the [army's] Internal Project Monitoring Team and [the Defence Ministry's] Acquisition Wing." A full 4 years later, the main file on the ICV project was returned in January 2014 following which the Defence Ministry decided to start the process afresh after the Defence Ministry's new "Make" procedure came into effect. According to another document accessed by NDTV, "This decision was likely to delay the project by another 2 years."



Under intense pressure from the army which realised that its existing BMP-2 was utterly obsolete, the Defence Ministry agreed to accept a fresh Expression of Interest in April 2014. Ten Indian companies responded to this following which it took the Defence Ministry another year to decide how it intended to evaluate the ICV prototypes fielded by each firm.



Five private firms and the government's Ordinance Factory Board stated their intent to continue with the process to supply ICVs and the Defence Ministry submitted an evaluation report on each proposal on November 25, 2016.



Inexplicably, the project ran into another hurdle in late 2016 with the Defence Ministry's Director General (Acquisitions) rejecting the evaluation report and recommending that the project be started afresh or after each of the competing firms submitted a new Detailed Project Report (DPR). This recommendation was overruled by the Defence Secretary who told another wing of Ministry, the Defence Production Board, to go ahead with the project.



Two meetings of the Defence Production Board were held on September 19, 2017 and November 24, 2017. No decision has been taken and since then, one of the firms competing for the order has raised questions on the participation of 3 other companies which are in the fray for the order. With a formal complaint having been lodged, a panel of Independent Expert Monitors (IEMs) was formed and the 'case' was referred to them in November last year.



The phenomenally slow process to clear the acquisition of one of the most basic fighting systems of the Indian Army exemplifies all that is wrong with India's weapons procurement process. In a classified briefing to the Prime Minister in November last year, Dr Subhash Bhamre, the Minister of State for Defence said India's weapons-buying is frequently crippled by "multiple and diffused structures with no single point accountability, multiple decision-heads, duplication of processes, delayed comments, delayed execution, no real-time monitoring, no project-based approach and a tendency to fault-find rather than to facilitate."



