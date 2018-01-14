"India Can Try And Test Our Resolve": Pak Army After Gen Rawat's N-Remark Claiming that India was not in a position to launch a conventional war after over-nuclearisation, Maj Gen Ghafoor threatened that Pakistan had "credible nuclear capability exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east."

201 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pak Army has threatened the use of nuclear weapons against India for "any threat from the east" Islamabad: Pakistan's Army has threatened India against any "misadventure", asserting that the country's nuclear weapons were "exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east."



Pakistan Army's response came days after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark that the army was ready to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.



"We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," General Rawat said at a press conference on Wednesday.



Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor threatened a response if India undertook any "misadventure".



"Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves," Maj Gen Ghafoor told Pakistan's state-run PTV news. He went on to say that General Rawat's comments were unfit for that of an army chief.



Claiming that India was not in a position to launch a conventional war after over-nuclearisation, Maj Gen Ghafoor threatened that Pakistan had "credible nuclear capability exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east."



"But we believe it's a weapon of deterrence not a choice. The only thing stopping them is our credible nuclear deterrence as there is no space of war between the two nuclear states," he said.



General Rawat's remark had come in response to a question on possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorated.





Pakistan's Army has threatened India against any "misadventure", asserting that the country's nuclear weapons were "exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east."Pakistan Army's response came days after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark that the army was ready to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government."We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," General Rawat said at a press conference on Wednesday.Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor threatened a response if India undertook any "misadventure"."Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves," Maj Gen Ghafoor told Pakistan's state-run PTV news. He went on to say that General Rawat's comments were unfit for that of an army chief.Claiming that India was not in a position to launch a conventional war after over-nuclearisation, Maj Gen Ghafoor threatened that Pakistan had "credible nuclear capability exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east." "But we believe it's a weapon of deterrence not a choice. The only thing stopping them is our credible nuclear deterrence as there is no space of war between the two nuclear states," he said.General Rawat's remark had come in response to a question on possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorated.