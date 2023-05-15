Army Focuses On Indo-Myanmar Border Patrols To Keep Peace In Manipur

The Indian Army is running area domination patrols in violence-hit Manipur

With the centre closely monitoring the situation in violence-hit Manipur, the army has come up with a pitch for unity. The army, after consultations, has started an initiative called "Together for Peace in Manipur".

The army jointly with the state government and other stakeholders will work to make people of all communities - especially those living in remote places away from Imphal valley - feel safe.

Over 128 army and Assam Rifles columns and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been engaged in area domination exercises to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy in Manipur, the army said in a statement.

Long-duration patrols, appropriately equipped and grouped with women soldiers of the Assam Rifles, were sent to vulnerable areas identified in consultation with the state government in the past 72 hours, the army said.

"These area domination patrols visited villages across communities, interacted with locals, women and influencers, not only to reassure them of their safety but also to provide the much-needed succour. Rendering medical assistance 'in situ' by para medics including undertaking prophylactic medical evacuation were some amongst many activities that were undertaken by these patrols," the army said in the statement.

128 columns are undertaking Area Domination day/night along Indo Myanmar Border &fringe vulnerable areas in hinterland as also assuring locals of all communities of their safety.Robust multi agency int grid in place for surveillance in coordination with State Govt#ManipurRescuepic.twitter.com/6WJZWjKB2M — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 15, 2023

"Firing incident of violence at Saparmeina was immediately responded to by the security forces and brought under control," it said.

The army has listed out a four-point plan to ensure peace in Manipur. This includes day and night area domination, surveillance over designated flashpoints, engagement with civil society organisations of all communities across Manipur and deployment of quadcopters, tracker dogs and UAVs.

The forces are also stressing on domination of the Indo-Myanmar border, which is being effectively undertaken to deter any misadventure from insurgent groups, the army said in the statement.

The army has appealed to all sections of the population in Manipur to support the efforts of the security forces in sustaining the hard-earned peace and harmony, and quell any attempt to spread hate or misinformation directed either towards them or spreading hatred towards each other in general.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said the centre will send an emissary to Manipur. "Yesterday, we met Home Minister Amit Shah ji, and we briefed him in detail about the situation in Manipur. He expressed his sadness about the incidents and his priority will be the restoration of normalcy in Manipur, irrespective of caste, religion and community," Mr Singh said.

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Okram Ibobi Singh said, "We don't know what this government will do. Kuldeep Singh has been appointed as security advisor, but I don't think he should be the spokesperson. Kuki leaders who are asking for separate administration, my request is we are all Manipuris. The state government should take the right decision and timely action is most important."