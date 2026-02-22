Army Dog 'Tyson' Shot, Leads Troops To Eliminate 3 Jaish Terrorists In J&K

In a display of unwavering bravery, Army dog Tyson led troops to a terrorist hideout in the Chhatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, helping security forces eliminate three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Tyson, an elite German Shepherd with the Indian Army's 2 Para (Special Forces), crawled into the hideout carved into the rugged terrain of Chhatroo, prompting the terrorists to open fire. Despite being shot in the leg, the K9 continued to advance, enabling troops to accurately locate and neutralise the hideout.

Those who took down the terrorists included the state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special forces.

JeM terrorist, Saifullah, who had been on the run in the region for the last two years and evaded his end at least 20 times, was killed in the operation.

Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition and other materials were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Officials said the terrorists had long been engaged in a game of hide-and-seek with security forces, but Tyson's timely detection of their hideout helped troops zero in on the location and eliminate the terrorists.

Residents of the area have since expressed relief following the killing of the three Jaish terrorists.

The injured canine was airlifted for medical treatment and is currently stable, officials said.

Tyson's bravery once again underscored the critical role played by trained Army dogs in counter-terror operations.

In a similar operation in October 2024, a four-legged soldier named Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, laid down his life while protecting his handler and fellow troops during an encounter with terrorists. His sacrifice helped security forces eliminate the terrorists hiding at the site.

Operation Trashi-I, launched in January, has focused on challenging forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple searches and assaults.